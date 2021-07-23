Sujit Debnath

Modern logo for DJ services

Sujit Debnath
Sujit Debnath
  • Save
Modern logo for DJ services unique vinyl music headphones vector illustration dribble logo best logo best short modern simple logo design branding minimalist logo simple dj logo dj services minimal modern logo logo
Download color palette

DJ services modern logo dersign for Client

What do you think about this design?
Leave your feedback in the comments

(If you need the logo, click on the link below or you can email me directly )

ORDER NOW!
EMAIL: sujitdebnathsm@gmail.com
FACEBOOK!
Thank you!

Sujit Debnath
Sujit Debnath

More by Sujit Debnath

View profile
    • Like