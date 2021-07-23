Nayeem Bin Noor

Okowatt Landing Page

Nayeem Bin Noor
Nayeem Bin Noor
Hire Me
  • Save
Okowatt Landing Page vector landing page landing website design clean digital website design illustration uiux flat minimal conversion rate optimization reduce electricity electric bill energy saving
Okowatt Landing Page vector landing page landing website design clean digital website design illustration uiux flat minimal conversion rate optimization reduce electricity electric bill energy saving
Download color palette
  1. Okowatt-homepage.jpg
  2. Okowatt_Desktop.jpg

Winner of the contest in 99designs out of 14 candidates for Okowatt.

The purpose of this landing page was to build out a brand new, responsive, verification page that looks clean and the page should convert really well with the user.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me

Want to collaborate with me? Shoot your business query to nayeembn008@gmail.com

Nayeem Bin Noor
Nayeem Bin Noor
👋 I help startups build products that convert
Hire Me

More by Nayeem Bin Noor

View profile
    • Like