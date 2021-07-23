Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SimplePerks Dashboard

SimplePerks Dashboard forms product design ui illustration dashboard
Excited to share some sneak peeks at the SimplePerks dashboard!

SimplePerk's goal is to make caring for employees a simple and fun experience for everyone. Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you can’t keep the coffee cart stocked and the Friday team lunches going! 🍕🍕

If you're interested in following along, subscribe to our ProductHunt upcoming page! https://www.producthunt.com/upcoming/simpleperks

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
work harder. be nicer.
