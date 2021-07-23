Trending designs to inspire you
Excited to share some sneak peeks at the SimplePerks dashboard!
SimplePerk's goal is to make caring for employees a simple and fun experience for everyone. Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you can’t keep the coffee cart stocked and the Friday team lunches going! 🍕🍕
If you're interested in following along, subscribe to our ProductHunt upcoming page! https://www.producthunt.com/upcoming/simpleperks
