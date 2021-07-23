Dante Alighieri website concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!
Thank you for watching. This is my website concept for Dante Alighieri and his Divine comedy. The font is Fiorentina. I hope you enjoyed it :)
Likes, comments and feedback are very appreciated. Stay tuned to see more!