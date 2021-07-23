Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #86 "Progress Bar"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI #86 "Progress Bar" adobe xd minimal design
Download color palette

Have to use Canva for this one. I'm away from my desk and just using an old PC without Adobe suite

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like