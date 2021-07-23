SAURABH SINGH

Two girls

SAURABH SINGH
SAURABH SINGH
  • Save
Two girls debate sit girl graphic design figma vector mobile gang design chair discuss ui girls
Download color palette

This is just a basic design I made a few days back of two girls discussing, this was made using pen tool on Figma browser. These have some defects which I will try to remove.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
SAURABH SINGH
SAURABH SINGH

More by SAURABH SINGH

View profile
    • Like