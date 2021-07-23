Curvepixel

Egiye Choli Logo
This project introduced the G-3 Rohu fish for the first time in Bangladesh. This variety of fish has a better nutrition value with a 30% higher growth rate. This project is funded by USAID and World Fish.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
