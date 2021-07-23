Trending designs to inspire you
After work, I sort out some of the past works. The following is my reshaping of the character of Hua Mulan.
Among the film and television themes of Hua Mulan that I have watched, the sentence that impressed me most was: "You put on the general's armor, you are no longer yourself, this is war!"