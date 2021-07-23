World Whale and Dolphin Day

On July 23, 1982, the International Whaling Commission voted to ban whaling for commercial purposes 🐳.

But to come to this decision it was necessary to reduce the whale population as much as possible.

It is unknown whether the numbers of many of the whales will ever recover, but I am glad that there are people, organizations that address the problem and fight for the conservation of these wonderful animals 🐬

Blue Whale

Fin whale

Sperm Whale

Narwhal

Orca

White whale

Humpback whale

Bowhead whale