Mac Miller: 92 Til Infinity

Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study

My favorite phrase from the one and only. Mac’s legacy will live on forever and I wanted to commemorate him by designing a mark that could represent this.

‘92 Til Infinity references the year Malcolm McCormick was born. I share this same sentiment in that I hope to leave a legacy with my family and others that have remembered me since the moment I was born to my last days on this earth. Being born and raised in Pittsburgh as well, Mac was and is still a major influence on me. I’ve always admired his unmatched charisma that he brought to life.

R.I.P. Mac Miller - Since ‘92 Til Infinity

Note: This is not an official mark of Mac Miller or the Mac Miller family estate, but it would be an honor if they would consider adopting this concept.

Consider donating to The Pittsburgh Foundation - The Mac Miller Fund which supports young musicians with resources to help realize their full potential through exploration, expression and community.