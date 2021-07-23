Landing page for a stylist. Part 6. Лендинг для стилиста. Ч.6

Всем привет!🙌✨

Это продолжение лендинга для стилиста. Первую, вторую, третью, четвертую, пятую часть можно посмотреть в моем профиле. Здесь представлен блок с формой для обратной связи и контактами.

Спасибо всем за поддержку!

связаться со мной:

📧khoragay@gmail.com

____________________________________

Hi!🙌✨

This is a continuation of the landing page for a stylist. The first, second, third, fourth, fifth part can be viewed in my profile. Here is a block with a feedback form and contacts.

Thank you all for your support!

contact with me:

📧khoragay@gmail.com