Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Khoragay Ondar

Landing page for a stylist. Part 5. Лендинг для стилиста. Ч.5

Khoragay Ondar
Khoragay Ondar
  • Save
Landing page for a stylist. Part 5. Лендинг для стилиста. Ч.5 design webdesign ui ux landingpage
Download color palette

Всем привет!🙌✨

Это продолжение лендинга для стилиста. Первую, вторую, третью, четвертую часть можно посмотреть в моем профиле. Здесь представлен блок с частозадаваемыми вопросами и ответами на них.
Спасибо всем за поддержку!
связаться со мной:
📧khoragay@gmail.com
____________________________________

Hi!🙌✨

This is a continuation of the landing page for a stylist. The first, second, third, fourth part can be viewed in my profile. Here is a block FAQ.
Thank you all for your support!
contact with me:
📧khoragay@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Khoragay Ondar
Khoragay Ondar

More by Khoragay Ondar

View profile
    • Like