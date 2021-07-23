Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 001 - Sign up screen

I reimagined what a Goodreads sign up screen could look like for the first challenge of Daily UI.

There can be a strong social aspect in the book reading process - discussing it, sharing it, looking for the next one on your list. There's something powerful about the Goodreads concept so I hope this community gets the revamp it deserves :)

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
