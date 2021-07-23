Khoragay Ondar

Landing page for a stylist. Part 3. Лендинг для стилиста. Ч.3

Всем привет!

Это продолжение лендинга для стилиста. Первую и вторую часть можно посмотреть в моем профиле. Здесь представлен блок об услугах специалиста.
Спасибо всем за поддержку!
связаться со мной:
khoragay@gmail.com

Hello!

This is a continuation of the landing page for a stylist. The first and second parts can be viewed in my profile. Here is a block about specialist services.
Thank you all for your support!
contact with me:
khoragay@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
