Digital Spreads for The Cultural Reset Issue

Digital Spreads for The Cultural Reset Issue magazine cover design cover issue gen z design gen z tik tok typography design type art spreads editorial
OH MAN! We sure do love Gen Z design.
Check out these digital spreads for Her Campus's first ever cover issue: The Cultural Reset. You can view the live site here: https://www.hercampus.com/culture/her-campus-summer-2021-cultural-reset-issue/

