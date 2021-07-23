Khoragay Ondar

Landing page for a stylist. Part 2. Лендинг для стилиста. Ч.2

Landing page for a stylist. Part 2. Лендинг для стилиста. Ч.2 landing buttons adobe site website webdesign web ui landingpage illustration figma design
Всем привет!

Это продолжение лендинга для стилиста. Первую часть можно посмотреть в моем профиле. Здесь представлен блок о преимуществах специалиста.
Спасибо всем за поддержку!
связаться со мной:
khoragay@gmail.com

Hi everyone!

This is a continuation of the landing page for a stylist. The first part can be viewed in my profile. Here is a block on the benefits of a specialist.
Thank you all for your support!
khoragay@gmail.com

