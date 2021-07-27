Magma - Sharing page

Yoann Baunach
Yoann Baunach for Clint Agency
Magma helps schools to attract more and better candidates by providing students an easy way to recommend and coach people. Another way to put it would be that Magma turn students into ambassadors of their school. We are working closely with their awesome team on the digital experience of students and candidates alike.

The sharing page helps candidates to present their school to people that they knwow.

Product owning : Manon Riou
Design : Antoine Bosque , Yoann Baunach

