T Logo Exploration No. 1 (on black)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Over the last several months, I've become a bit obsessed with finding a T logo design that I like for a personal brand. This image is one set of designs out of the many I have done.
These are on a black background. The same designs can be viewed on white and in white on black.
I'll post others logo designs soon.