T Logo Exploration No. 1 (on black)

color on black letters logotype abc personal branding design t logo
Over the last several months, I've become a bit obsessed with finding a T logo design that I like for a personal brand. This image is one set of designs out of the many I have done.

These are on a black background. The same designs can be viewed on white and in white on black.

I'll post others logo designs soon.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
