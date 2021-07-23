CW Logo Sting 2021

Continuing on from the video elements icon of the “play” and “fast forward” buttons, I have developed my brand to make the logo more adaptable for all devices and platforms. Bringing these elements together to make this icon stronger, plus it can be rotated and flipped if needed to fit any design layout.

The choice of colours is to reflect my experience and maturity as a designer in many different sectors.

The orange triangle shape is a great navigation tool to draw the eye over to the next page or scroll down the screen to see more information.