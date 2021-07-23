Chris Wannop

CW Logo Sting 2021

Chris Wannop
Chris Wannop
Hire Me
  • Save
CW Logo Sting 2021 minimal flat logo animation
CW Logo Sting 2021 minimal flat logo animation
CW Logo Sting 2021 minimal flat logo animation
Download color palette
  1. CW Logo Sting 2021.gif
  2. CW Logo Sting 2021 Screens 015.jpg
  3. CW Logo Sting Storyboards.jpg

Continuing on from the video elements icon of the “play” and “fast forward” buttons, I have developed my brand to make the logo more adaptable for all devices and platforms. Bringing these elements together to make this icon stronger, plus it can be rotated and flipped if needed to fit any design layout.
The choice of colours is to reflect my experience and maturity as a designer in many different sectors.

The orange triangle shape is a great navigation tool to draw the eye over to the next page or scroll down the screen to see more information.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Chris Wannop
Chris Wannop
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Chris Wannop

View profile
    • Like