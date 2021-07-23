Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
INTRODUCING - ANJELI SIGNATURE FONT

INTRODUCING - ANJELI SIGNATURE FONT comic
Anjeli is a elegant calligraphy font. The different letters make this font has its own charm. Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create spectacular designs
This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all
of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
