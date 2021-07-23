Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joanna

Good Karma logo design

Joanna
Joanna
  • Save
Good Karma logo design botanical minimalist illustration logo elegant
Download color palette

Logo design for an apothecary company based in the USA. I haven't got a clear brief, so I've helped the owner with finding the right message for her brand. The idea which we've agreed on is to create an illustration based logo, which will reflect her organic products. She also loves lotus flowers which reflects self-regeneration and purity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Joanna
Joanna

More by Joanna

View profile
    • Like