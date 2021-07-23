Good Karma logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for an apothecary company based in the USA. I haven't got a clear brief, so I've helped the owner with finding the right message for her brand. The idea which we've agreed on is to create an illustration based logo, which will reflect her organic products. She also loves lotus flowers which reflects self-regeneration and purity.