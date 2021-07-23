Sushanth

3 dots logo ui illustration adobe adobexd design dailyui
App Icon design. Hope "3 dots" comes alive one day. fingers crossed. The wallpaper I used for the first prototype was also designed by me :). proud. I named it "The Boy". tentative title. Anyways, have a great day.
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
