Throwback to July of 2020 for this one:

Scream Inside Your Heart was voted one of the 50 Best-Looking Beer Cans in America, 2021 Edition by Ceros Inspire.

2020 was one of the craziest years of all time. Of all time! This beer is like 2020 in a can. Not because it sucks - it just has a bunch of stuff crammed into it. A rollercoaster of a beer for a rollercoaster of a year.