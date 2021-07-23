Isaiah Trotter

Classic x Chiq Jewelry Landing E-Commerce page

Isaiah Trotter
Isaiah Trotter
Hire Me
  • Save
Classic x Chiq Jewelry Landing E-Commerce page desktop web fashion store e-commerce ecommerce jewelry shop
Download color palette

Websites typically have just a few seconds to convince the customer it's worth staying on the site. By having a specific headline paired with the imagery your audience is expecting, it increases the chance of your audience sticking around to shop — thus, increased conversions.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Isaiah Trotter
Isaiah Trotter
UI/UX Designer and Entreprenuer
Hire Me

More by Isaiah Trotter

View profile
    • Like