Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nafi Maula Hakim

Logo Design : Smart Audit | Financial Company

Nafi Maula Hakim
Nafi Maula Hakim
  • Save
Logo Design : Smart Audit | Financial Company pay logo free logo finance start up company data audit store minimalist avocado navy financial company logo design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hi, friend,
The logo that I made is the logo of a company engaged in checking and auditing income from shops, companies or small and medium businesses. Smart Audit is not a real company, so there is no attachment from companies or start-ups

Interested in having it? contact me now!

How did you find me? I'd love it if you pointed it out in the comments.

If you like my work, you can press the "L" button 💚

Contact me
Email : nafimaulahakim123@gmail.com
Phone : 0821 3252 1665
Instagram : n_vi25

Nafi Maula Hakim
Nafi Maula Hakim

More by Nafi Maula Hakim

View profile
    • Like