Naveen Kirun

Handwritten Tales Mobile App Concept UI

Naveen Kirun
Naveen Kirun
  • Save
Handwritten Tales Mobile App Concept UI menu app design ui design interaction uiux concept ui write read story mobile app design ux branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Handwrriten Tales is a online community where creative writers & readers meet.
This above is a UI concept for mobile application version of the platform.

I've created the UIs for the major services provided on the platform.
Cheers!

Naveen Kirun
Naveen Kirun
Like