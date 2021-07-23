Kiolbassa Smoked Meats

Zachary Wieland
In 1949 in the historic Texas city of San Antonio, Rufus and Juanita Kiolbassa realized their dream to start a company devoted to the time-honored tradition of hand-crafting sausage the slow, authentic way. These illustrations pay homage to the roots of the Kiolbassa Provision Company.

