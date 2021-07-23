I will design, redesign WordPress landing page using Elementor.

I’m Surja Barman, I have 3 years of working experience in Web Design & WordPress Elementor.

I will design a complete WordPress landing website starting from scratch using Elementor Pro and extras which is a Fully Responsive, Professional, Attractive & Modern website.

I will Convert Your PSD/HTML/XD/AI/FIGMA File to WordPress Using Elementor Pro Page Builder.

Included in this service:

Coming Soon Page

All Categories of WordPress Elementor landing pages

Fully Responsive elementor landing page or squeeze page

Advanced Dynamic Website Using Elementor Pro Page Builder

SEO Friendly & Unique Design

Fantastic sliding & parallax effect

Social Media and Share Integration

Popup (Subscribe popup)

Contact Form

Clean & Responsive At (Mobile, Tab & Desktop)

Clean or Unique Design

Redesign Website using Elementor Pro

Make your project more awesome!

Connect with us : surjabarman48@gmail.com

And Skype: live:surjabarmonbijoy

Thanks