Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ibrahim Hussain Munna

Minimal Business Card Design

Ibrahim Hussain Munna
Ibrahim Hussain Munna
  • Save
Minimal Business Card Design branding logo design logo graphic design mockup custom print ready minimal business card minimalistic minimalist minimal card design card business business card
Download color palette

Hello Creative People,
This is the new minimal business card design. If you want to make a business card design
Say hello to....
Email: munnaibrahim507@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801749829587

You can follow me on

Behance: https://www.behance.net/ibrahimmunna1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ibrahim.munna.9085
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/t_shirt_design507/

Thank You

#business #business card #company #corporate #creative #design #flyer #identity #illustration #marketing #minimal #print #print-ready #professional #simple #standard #template #trendy #card design #line #minimalist #modern, #personal, #personal card #photoshop template #print template #template #trendy #both side #cards #certificate #graphic modern business card #modern design #bundle #branding #brand identity

Ibrahim Hussain Munna
Ibrahim Hussain Munna

More by Ibrahim Hussain Munna

View profile
    • Like