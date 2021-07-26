Onefox

Meditation app design

Onefox
Onefox
Hire Me
  • Save
Meditation app design android app icon app ui application ui illustration ui apple iphone interface app ios uiux mobile app app design application
Download color palette

Mindfulness is a clear, simple meditation invitation designed to help you discover the beauty of your mind.

Check the full project HERE

Got a project in mind? office@onefoxdesign.com

Follow us on: Facebook & Instagram & Twitter

Onefox
Onefox
A full-service creative agency
Hire Me

More by Onefox

View profile
    • Like