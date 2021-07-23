Natalia Gumenna

Project for a small coffee shop!

Natalia Gumenna
Natalia Gumenna
  • Save
Project for a small coffee shop! design illustration typography branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Development of a logo and cards for free coffee, for a small family coffee shop.

The goal of the project was to create a simple, uncluttered design using dark shades and 1-2 accent colors. Coffee grains were chosen as style-forming elements.

For these clients we developed: logo, promotional cards for 1 free drink, design of coffee cups, aprons, signboard.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Natalia Gumenna
Natalia Gumenna

More by Natalia Gumenna

View profile
    • Like