Cactus pattern

Cactus pattern pattern drawing blue beige pastel shades circles hearts potted cactus hand-drawn banner art vector illustration graphic design design
Hand-drawn potted cacti arranged in a pattern. With flowers, hearts and circles. In pastel shades of green, brown, pink, beige and blue.

Made in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

Inst: @hush_hope

Татьяна

    • Like