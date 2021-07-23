Catalog page for a CBD e-store

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Catalog page is one of the most complex but also it’s the most important page at the same time. It has complex filters, sort tools, CTA blocks. I've made it for my previous e-commerce project. Hope you like it)