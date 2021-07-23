Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animated ESG Roundel

ESG consideration is rightly becoming a big part of the investment decision making process. I designed an interactive widget that allows users to view the ESG rating of a company they might consider investing in, and take a deeper dive into their environmental, social and governance scores.

The roundel was designed in Figma and the animation setup using Smart Animate.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
