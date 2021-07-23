Animated ESG Roundel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ESG consideration is rightly becoming a big part of the investment decision making process. I designed an interactive widget that allows users to view the ESG rating of a company they might consider investing in, and take a deeper dive into their environmental, social and governance scores.
The roundel was designed in Figma and the animation setup using Smart Animate.