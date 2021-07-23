Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nafi Maula Hakim

Logo Design : Klik Books Free Digital Libary

Logo Design : Klik Books Free Digital Libary minimalist soft soft design online logo online books online reading read reading study student blue green digital libary libary books digital company logo design logo graphic design branding
Hi, friend,
The logo I made is the logo for a digital library called Klik Books
Hopefully the logo can be your reference to create a similar logo. Have a nice day

How did you find? I'd love it if you pointed it out in the comments.

If you like my work, you can press the "L" button 💚

Contact me
Email : nafimaulahakim123@gmail.com
Phone : 0821 3252 1665
Instagram : n_vi25

