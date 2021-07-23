Juliett Hotel Capital Branding Combination Logotype Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another concept of JHC Combination Logotype Design, this time we choose to try Lower caps. 80% compleated :)
Witch version do you like most? Leave your feedback in comments section bellow