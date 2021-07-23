Lesia Artymovych

Logo hen symbol emblem modern simple premium logo desing concept farm bird cook chiken profesional unique line organic agriculture branding
Logo developed for the farm in one-line style. I've used tattoos and calligraphy look as inspiration.

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :
lesiakozub@gmail.com

