Logo Design - Sagar Musical DJ

Logo Design - Sagar Musical DJ disc jockey vectordesign musiclogo djlogo dj musical music graphic design vector logo branding digitalart dribbble design illustration graphicdesign
• Logo design for DJ
• Colors : #FF0000 and #000000
• Fonts used : TypoUpright BT and Cyrene

⁣Contact me for any graphic design work 👨🏻‍🎨⁣

📧 chiragramchandanee@outlook.com

⁣👉🏻⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chirag.101/

