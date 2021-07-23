Fauzan Ardhiansyah

GoletJob - Job Finding Platform

Fauzan Ardhiansyah
Fauzan Ardhiansyah
  • Save
GoletJob - Job Finding Platform clean hiring jobfinding design exploration landing page uiux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribblers! 👊
I haven't explored for a long time, this time I want to share the results of my exploration about job search

You enjoy, have fun, like it, and please feel free to leave your feedback.

Thank you for friends who helped me in this exploration :)

Don't forget to press (L) to like my work.

thank you

=======
Ready to collaborate! Guaranteed satisfaction and affordable.
Email us at ozandsgn@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Fauzan Ardhiansyah
Fauzan Ardhiansyah

More by Fauzan Ardhiansyah

View profile
    • Like