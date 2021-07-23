UI/UX Kits

Yoggs - Yoga & Meditation Elementor Template Kit

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Yoggs - Yoga & Meditation Elementor Template Kit ux ux design ui app orange pink yoga wellness seo reponsive page builder modern meditation health fitness loading fast creative clean blog
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Yoggs - Yoga and Meditation Elementor Template Kit would be the best fit for any type of yoga studios, dance studios, zumba classes, and much more. Yoggs has a simple, modern and clean design with a 100% responsive layout, and very easy to customize because using Elementor so you don’t need a single line of coding!

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like