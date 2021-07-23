Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yuliya Papushoi

Craigslist redesign

Yuliya Papushoi
Yuliya Papushoi
  • Save
Craigslist redesign productdesign craiglist redesign webdesigne web design ux ui
Download color palette

Does probably everyone know the Craiglist site? Have you ever seen its design? It has not changed since 90, as it appeared.
With all due respect, I decided to present how it might look in 2021.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Yuliya Papushoi
Yuliya Papushoi

More by Yuliya Papushoi

View profile
    • Like