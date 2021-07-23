Cafe - Food ordering app

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Created a simple and basic food ordering app for a local cafe. Green is their colour of choice, so I have selected a few shades of green to suit their aesthetic. The app allows their customers to browse the menu as well as place an order from their table while dining in as well as being able to facilitate takeaway orders for those on the go.