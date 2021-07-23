Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cafe - Food ordering app

Cafe - Food ordering app app icon typography ux vector branding ui logo illustration design
Created a simple and basic food ordering app for a local cafe. Green is their colour of choice, so I have selected a few shades of green to suit their aesthetic. The app allows their customers to browse the menu as well as place an order from their table while dining in as well as being able to facilitate takeaway orders for those on the go.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
