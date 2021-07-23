Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Magical Moth Week Day 3 -- Dreamland Cherry Cider

Magical Moth Week Day 3 -- Dreamland Cherry Cider trippy hands moths beer label ux ui design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
Day 3 of #magicalmothweek — on a real chartreuse kick lately. For the “dreamland pollinators” prompt, I’m going with the white-lined sphinx moth -- pretty awesome patterns on the wings. Wanted to make it seem like it pollinated the flavor, so I added cherry blossoms 🍒
Thanks again to @sandra.staub and @kristinheldtart for the prompt!

