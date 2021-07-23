Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

Winged Lion Logo V1

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
  • Save
Winged Lion Logo V1 logomaker mark symbol griffon gryphon wings creature griffin animal winged lion simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Download color palette

Hey guys, What's Up? What are your thoughts about this winged lion logo?

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

More by Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like