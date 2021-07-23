Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DESIREE

DESIREE
Hello friends !
To design the logo of Desiree perfume shop, I have used the general shape of the perfume and its combination with the word Desiree.
I would be happy if you could comment on this design ❤

Art Director & Graphic Designer: Nasser Sezavar

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
