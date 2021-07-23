Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends !
To design the logo of Desiree perfume shop, I have used the general shape of the perfume and its combination with the word Desiree.
I would be happy if you could comment on this design ❤
Art Director & Graphic Designer: Nasser Sezavar