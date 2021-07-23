Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Moksha Labs

Wallet Cash

Moksha Labs
Moksha Labs
  • Save
Wallet Cash branding animation logo flat cartoon vector illustration design
Download color palette

Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works
: nikotilmonokotil86@gmail.com
--
Download our stuff here :

ShutterStock :
https://www.shutterstock.com/g/mokshacreative

--
Follow our works here :
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/mokshalabs
Behance : https://www.behance.net/mokshalabs

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Moksha Labs
Moksha Labs

More by Moksha Labs

View profile
    • Like