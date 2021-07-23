Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Acceleration Racing - AR Logomark 🏎️

Acceleration Racing - AR Logomark 🏎️ burritodesigns icon vector branding design ar logo letter r letter a monogram ar racing logo
Designed for a fictional racing company called Acceleration Racing, this logo combines an uppercase 'A', a lowercase 'r', and is meant to convey a feeling of speed and motion. Hope you like it!

