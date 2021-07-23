Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gardena Holmes - Font Duo

Gardena Holmes - Font Duo sans serif fonts logo display handwriting authentic script signature feminine women branding fashion fashionable classy font duo duos magazine light modern serif
Gardena Holmes is perfect combination between classic serif with signature script. Contain two fonts, the delicate modern serif and a free hand writing script. This font duo also support multilingual, number and symbol, end swash and many ligatures. Also this font already PUA Encoded.

