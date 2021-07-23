Sebastian Jungbluth

#87 Metal Labs | 3D 🥇🥼

Sebastian Jungbluth
Sebastian Jungbluth
  • Save
#87 Metal Labs | 3D 🥇🥼 hero slider transparency data desktop surface silver metal challenge figma 3d blender
Download color palette

Hey 👋
at the #87 Day in the lab I just want to share some experiment I am doing recently with Blender and how to use them in a design.

Enjoy it

Sebastian ✌️

Behance | Twitter | Pinterest

Daniel arsham scroll sebastian jungbluth still 2x
Rebound of
#86 Daniel Arsham Home - Scroll GIF | 99+ Days in the Lab 🏠 📷
By Sebastian Jungbluth
View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Sebastian Jungbluth
Sebastian Jungbluth

More by Sebastian Jungbluth

View profile
    • Like