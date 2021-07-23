Trending designs to inspire you
For the past year or so, we've been working away on Chenosis, Africa's first API marketplace. We often think about those dream jobs where you can polish a project over time, and this is one of them.
The platform has gone from strength to strength with an incredible amount of work put in by our developers, designers and strategists. We can't wait to see where it goes in the future. Take a look at https://chenosis.io/