Greg Davies
PlusNarrative

Chenosis - Africa's first API marketplace

Greg Davies for PlusNarrative
For the past year or so, we've been working away on Chenosis, Africa's first API marketplace. We often think about those dream jobs where you can polish a project over time, and this is one of them.

The platform has gone from strength to strength with an incredible amount of work put in by our developers, designers and strategists. We can't wait to see where it goes in the future. Take a look at https://chenosis.io/

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
